Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

