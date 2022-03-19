Kristin S. Rinne Acquires 10,300 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Kristin S. Rinne purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $16,377.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

