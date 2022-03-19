Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

