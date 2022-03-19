Kwmg LLC Acquires 4,758 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

