Kwmg LLC Buys 785 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.73. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

