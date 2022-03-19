Kwmg LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,169,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $108.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.