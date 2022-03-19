Kwmg LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LYB stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.