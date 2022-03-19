Kwmg LLC Purchases 4,567 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Franklin Resources by 339.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 32.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.92 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

