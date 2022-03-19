Kwmg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kwmg LLC reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 209,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $245.71 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $152.44 and a one year high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.73.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

