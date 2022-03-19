L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

NYSE:LHX opened at $246.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $191.78 and a one year high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.