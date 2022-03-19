Lanceria (LANC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,593.00

Lanceria (LANC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Lanceria has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $14,593.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

