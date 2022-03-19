Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landstar System by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System stock opened at $161.90 on Friday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

