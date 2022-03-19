Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lantern Pharma in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.57. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 177.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

