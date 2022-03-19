Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. 2,427,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 206,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.