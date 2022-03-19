Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 2,427,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $582,448.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Lantheus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

