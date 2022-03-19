Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Up 8.3%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.39. 5,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 139,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several research firms recently commented on LGO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Largo Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,054,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $6,021,000.

Largo Resources Company Profile (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

