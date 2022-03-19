Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $9.13 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $158.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.