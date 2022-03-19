Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

