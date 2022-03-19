Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,905 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,931,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,042 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,896,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,518,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

