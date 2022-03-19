Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average is $196.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

