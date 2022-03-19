Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,330,000 after acquiring an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

