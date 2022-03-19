Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lennar has been benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes on declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Gross margin was up 300 basis points (bps) for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, given pricing power, its efforts toward reducing construction costs and lower interest expense. Yet, supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue to impact Lennar’s performance. It expects homes for first-quarter fiscal 2022 within 14,800-15,100 units, indicating a decline from 15,570 reported a year. Lennar shares have underperformed the industry over a year.”

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.71.

LEN opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $7,715,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

