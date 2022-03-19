Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $264,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $196.33. The company has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

