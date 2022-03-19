Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 375,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

