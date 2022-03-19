Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $13.30

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $13.76. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 41,832 shares trading hands.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.