LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.00. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 99,338 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 million, a P/E ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.
About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
