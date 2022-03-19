Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.80. Limelight Networks shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 238,424 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

