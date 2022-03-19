Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LCTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.42.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 569.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 274,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.