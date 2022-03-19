Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.05. 3,008,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.19.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
