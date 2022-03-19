LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) vs. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greenidge Generation and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 0 7 0 3.00

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 447.45%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $70.29, indicating a potential upside of 79.90%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $20.11 million 4.74 -$3.29 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $443.03 million 6.01 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -76.61

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

