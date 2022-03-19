Lobstex Market Cap Achieves $982,097.16 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 83.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $982,097.16 and approximately $348,935.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 462.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,295,778 coins and its circulating supply is 23,220,352 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

