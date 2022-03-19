LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,001,000 after buying an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $45,376,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after buying an additional 472,381 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after buying an additional 458,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

