Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Macerich by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Macerich by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

