Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,236,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,977,878. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

