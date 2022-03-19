Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL opened at $98.71 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

