MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.45 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.