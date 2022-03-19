Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. 1,036,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,703. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

