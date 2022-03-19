Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $21.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

