Main Street Capital Co. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

