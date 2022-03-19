Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE MRO opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

