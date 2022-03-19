Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $40.92. 2,241,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

