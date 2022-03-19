Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $610.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $583.11 and a 200 day moving average of $563.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

