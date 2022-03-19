Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.86.
MMC opened at $162.33 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $116.48 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
