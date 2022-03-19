MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $88.56. 1,314,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,070. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in MasTec by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MasTec by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

