Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

MTTR stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

