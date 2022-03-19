MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $827,286.72 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
William Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, William Torgerson sold 26 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,599.78.
Shares of MXL opened at $60.20 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,653,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
