MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $827,286.72 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, William Torgerson sold 26 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,599.78.

Shares of MXL opened at $60.20 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,653,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.