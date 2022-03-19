McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,429. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average of $250.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

