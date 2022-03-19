MDA (TSE:MDA) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

MDA (TSE:MDAGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

MDA opened at C$11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.86. MDA has a 52-week low of C$8.24 and a 52-week high of C$18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05.

MDA Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.