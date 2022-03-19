MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Up 6%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.74 and last traded at C$10.71. 20,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 253,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.01.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

