MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to report $139.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.35 million and the highest is $141.02 million. MediaAlpha reported sales of $173.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $663.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.42 million to $694.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $827.52 million, with estimates ranging from $751.45 million to $903.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $9,798,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth $16,668,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $7,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.92. 195,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $49.58.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

